Wofford beats Furman 62-60 for SoCon regular season crown Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 10:01 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 10:01 PM EST Posted:Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Lee Skinner scored 17 points and Wofford held off Furman 62-60 in the final minutes on Saturday to claim the Southern Conference regular season championship.



Wofford (25-6, 16-2) has a first-round bye and plays its first tournament game in the quarterfinals on March 7th.



Spencer Collins made a layup and Karl Cochran hit a 3 for a 53-45 Wofford lead with 1:29 remaining. The Paladins rallied within two with 22 seconds left, but an intentional foul call sent C.J. Neumann to the line on back-to-back possessions and he converted three of four.



John Davis III and Devin Sibley made Furman's final 15 points, including Davis' 3 at the buzzer for the final margin. Davis scored a career-high 20 points for the Paladins (8-21, 5-13) and Sibley added 15.



Skinner had 10 first-half points and finished 9 of 10 from the line.







