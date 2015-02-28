Roadrunners stake claim to first SSAC title, beating Brewton-Par - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roadrunners stake claim to first SSAC title, beating Brewton-Parker 64-43

DALTON, GA (dsroadrunners.com)--In their first season of eligibility, the NAIA No. 6 Dalton State basketball team (26-3 overall, 16-2 SSAC) earned the SSAC regular season championship Saturday night with a win over Brewton-Parker. Roadrunner Coach Tony Ingle wears a Mashburn Arena net after the fans cleared out.   

The outcome was never really in doubt Saturday night as the Dalton State basketball teams took care of business early and went on to take the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season championship  with a 64-43 win over visiting Brewton-Parker.

The Roadrunner faithful made a night of it. Fans arrived early to enjoy "Senior Day". Seven DS basketball players and one cheerleader were honored. The senior players are Ladaris Green, Anthony Hilliard, Dylan Smith, Sean Tate, Raheem Mosley, Preston Earle and Issiah Massey. Kandace Voyles was the senior cheerleader.

After the awards, the Roadrunners jumped out to a 35-15 half-time lead and cruised to the 21-point win.
Jamaine Burrey led Dalton State scorers with 14 points in 15:27 of playing time. Dylan Smith played a little over 20 minutes 12 points and five rebounds.Anthony Hilliard scored eight points in a little over a half. Jordan Bowling only played 11:43 and scored seven points. Preston Earle had six points and four boards in 23:33.

Dalton State's receives a bye to the quarterfinal round of the SSAC Tournament next week at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery. They should tip-off Thursday at 6:15 p.m. CT
 


