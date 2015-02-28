White's buzzer beater lifts Mocs over UNCG 61-58 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 8:56 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 8:56 PM EST Posted:Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Ronrico White had 15 points, including the game-winning 3 at the buzzer, to lead Chattanooga over North Carolina-Greensboro 61-58 on Saturday, its sixth-straight win to close the regular season.



UNCG's Diante Baldwin tied the game with a free throw with 36 seconds left, but missed the second. Chattanooga's Casey Jones grabbed the rebound, and White nailed the 3 for the win as time expired.



Jones hit a pair of free throws with 8:29 left in the game to give the Mocs their first lead since the 8:50 mark in the first half. UNC-Greensboro regained the lead after RJ White's layup with 1:04 to go, but White responded with a jumper on the next possession before Baldwin's free throw tied it.



Jones finished with 12 points and nine rebounds and Duke Ethridge added 10 and 8 for the Mocs (22-9, 15-3 Southern).



White led the Spartans (10-21, 6-12) with 14 points.



