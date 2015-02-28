Donovan gets 500th win as Florida downs Vols 66-49 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 8:54 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 8:54 PM EST Posted:Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Dorian Finney-Smith had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first game back from suspension, and Florida beat Tennessee 66-49 Saturday to give coach Billy Donovan his 500th career victory.



Finney-Smith missed the last three games for an undisclosed violation of team rules, and Donovan failed to reach the milestone in two chances on the road.



He got it home as the Gators (14-15, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) won for just the second time in eight games. Donovan became the second-youngest coach in Division I history to reach 500 wins. Bob Knight was the youngest and the only other one to do it before the age of 50.



Tennessee (14-14, 6-10) lost its fifth straight and ninth in 11 games. Armani Moore led the Vols with 18 points.



The Gators won their fourth in a row in the series.



