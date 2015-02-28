Chuck and Brad James Win the DJ’s Marine Electronics February CB - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chuck and Brad James Win the DJ’s Marine Electronics February CBA Bass Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
DJ's Marine Electronics February Chattanooga Bass Association tournament winners - Chuck and Brad James DJ's Marine Electronics February Chattanooga Bass Association tournament winners - Chuck and Brad James
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The father and son team of Chuck and Brad James broke the ice on frigid Lake Chickamauga to top the field of 92 boats to win the DJ's Marine Electronics February Chattanooga Bass Association tournament this weekend.

Chuck and Brad caught a 5 bass limit weighing 27.84 pounds.  This tournament was held Saturday, February 28th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp. 

Chuck said “We caught them early and the bite slowed for us around 12 noon.  We fished the upper section of the lake using the new Soddy Custom Tackle Super Spinner Bait.”

The team of Stan Dickertt and Gene Cote won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a super giant largemouth that weighed 9.52 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.

Second big bass of the tournament was a nice 9.39 largemouth that was caught by the team of Jim Kester and Jim Kester Jr. good for $100.00.

The top 10 are as follows:
1. Chuck and Brad James - $2,000.00 - 27.84 lbs.
2. Gabe Yearien and Sam Morgan - $950.00 - 26.65 lbs.
3. Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson - $800.00 - 25.44 lbs.
4. John Gudel and John Green - $750.00 - 24.36 lbs.
5. Jim Kester and Jim Kester Jr. - $650.00 - 24.28 lbs.
6.Keith Ellis and Roger Kendrick - $550.00 - 23.27 lbs.
7  Dusty Elrod and Thomas  Henshaw - $450.00 - 22.99 lbs.
8 Galen James and Tony Townsend - $400.00 - 22.23 lbs.
9  Chris Coffey and Nicholas Pratt - $350.00 - 21.50 lbs.
10.  John Mantooth and Matt Jenkins - $350.00 - 21.17 lbs.

CBA President Shane Frazier said, “Special thanks to all our sponsors for making this 2015 tournament trail a great success.”

This was the first of 12 CBA events for the 2015 season. The next C.B.A. day event will be March14th out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.