David Carroll honored with Freedoms Foundation award

David Carroll honored with Freedoms Foundation award

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - WRCB News Anchor, David Carroll was a recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Community Service award from the Chattanooga Chapter of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Saturday.  Other recipients of various awards included:

Judge Clarence Shattuck

The Chattanooga Civitan Club

US Air Force 1st. Lt. Ed Ryon

Retired Rear Admiral Noah Long Jr.

Dr. June Scobee Rodgers

John P. Franklin Sr.

Dr. Valerie Copeland Rutledge


