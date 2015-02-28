Fans turn out for Con Nooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fans turn out for Con Nooga

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - It's an event that attracts, Sci-Fi, horror, and fantasy fans from all across the southeast.

Con Nooga kicked off Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.  

It's a 3 day event that brings in crowds and vendors from all over, including all of the media lovers and their best and brightest costumes.

On Saturday, the third annual Con Nooga Parade was held. 

They started out at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, where the night activities are held, and ended up at the convention center, where they hold all the activities during the day. 

The event started in 2006 with just two people.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.