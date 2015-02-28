Fans turn out for Con Nooga

It's an event that attracts, Sci-Fi, horror, and fantasy fans from all across the southeast.

Con Nooga kicked off Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.



It's a 3 day event that brings in crowds and vendors from all over, including all of the media lovers and their best and brightest costumes.

On Saturday, the third annual Con Nooga Parade was held.



They started out at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, where the night activities are held, and ended up at the convention center, where they hold all the activities during the day.



The event started in 2006 with just two people.

