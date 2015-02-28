Tatar lifts Red Wings past Predators, 4-3 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 5:57 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 5:57 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tomas Tatar broke a tie on a power play at 9:06 of the third period in the Detroit Red Wings' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.



Tatar carried the puck toward the Nashville net and fired a backhander that deflected off Predators defenseman Roman Josi's stick and past goalie Pekka Rinne. Tatar leads the Red Wings with 25 goals.



Brendan Smith, Drew Miller and Alexey Marchenko also scored to help Detroit win its second straight game.



Matt Cullen, Mike Fisher, and Shea Weber scored for Nashville. The Predators have consecutive games in regulation time for the first time this season.



