Stolen NASCAR recovered north of Atlanta

Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015

MORROW, GA (AP)--- NASCAR'S Team Xtreme racing can breathe a sigh of relief today.



Early Friday morning, a thief got away with a pickup truck and trailer from a motel in Morrow, Georgia, near Atlanta Motor Speedway.



Inside the trailer was a 250-thousand dollar race car.



This morning, Gwinnett County Police found the car in Loganville, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta.



Team Xtreme tweeted a pictured of team owner John Cohen standing in front of the number 44 Chevrolet, which appears undamaged.



Police did not recover the spare engine and racing equipment also in the trailer, which was valued at valued at 117-thousand dollars.



The discovery comes too late to help the team and driver Travis Kvapil, who was forced to withdraw from the weekend race at Atlanta.



The team will now turn their attention to next weekend's race at Las Vegas.



Normally, the car would have been transported using the team's 18-wheel tractor trailer. But, the winter storm moving through the southeast this week, forced Cohen to send only the hauler to Atlanta a couple of days early.





