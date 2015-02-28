Brentwood Acad. beats Briarcrest 63-41 for II-AA girls title Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 4:27 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 4:27 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sydni Harvey and Bria Dial both scored 17 points, leading Brentwood Academy to its second straight Tennessee Division II-AA girls title with a 63-41 win over Briarcrest on Saturday.



Bre Jackson added 10 points for the top-ranked Lady Eagles (29-1), who finished with their 27th straight win. Harvey hit all of her six shots, and the guard was named MVP a second straight year.



Elyse Holden led Briarcrest (23-7) with 11 points, and Brynn Holden added 10.



Brentwood Academy outscored the Lady Saints 28-16 in the paint in winning a third state championship overall. The Lady Eagles also outshot Briarcrest 55 percent to 27 percent.



The Lady Eagles took control with a 12-0 run taking a 15-4 lead when Kathryn Stockhoff hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles capped an 11-0 run with two free throws by Jackson that pushed the lead to 32-14 just before halftime.



Baylor point guard Kaleigh Clemons was named DII-AA Miss Basketball.



