WCU beats The Citadel 67-54 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - James Sinclair scored 17 points with three steals as Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 67-54 on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing skid.



Western Carolina (14-16, 9-9 Southern Conference) will play Saturday against Eastern Tennessee State in the SoCon tournament. If ETSU loses its regular-season finale, it will be No. 5 and Western Carolina No. 4. If ETSU loses, the Catamounts are the No. 4 seed and ETSU is No. 5.



Sinclair hit 8 of 15 shots and grabbed seven rebounds to lead four Catamounts into double-figure scoring. Justin Browning and Mike Brown scored 13 each and Torrion Brummitt scored 10. Brown added four assists.



Jake Wright led The Citadel with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Brian Wright and Ashton Moore added 13 points each. The Bulldogs hit eight 3-pointers to Western Carolina's three, but the Catamounts shot 59 percent to The Citadel's 36.



