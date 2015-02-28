Lady Mocs go unbeaten in SoCon, besting ETSU 64-42 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 4:20 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 4:20 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Ka'Vonne Towns hit four 3-pointers as she and Jasmine Joyner scored 14 points apiece as 18th ranked Chattanooga defeated Eastern Tennessee State 64-42 on Saturday, capping a 14-0 season with a fourth Southern Conference championship.



The Mocs (26-3, 14-0) extended their regular season conference record to 48-0.



Towns hit a 3-pointer on the first play of the game as the Mocs opened with two steals, and four baskets - including a trio of treys from Towns to lead 11-0 early.



ETSU didn't score until Shamauria Bridges hit a jumper more than eight minutes in. The Lady Bucs trailed 31-13 at halftime.



Bridges scored 13 points for the Lady Buccaneers, Destiny Mitchell led with 13 and Maria Bond added 11.



Chattanooga owned a 33-19 advantage on the boards - with Joyner hauling down 14 - and made 25 of 48 shots (52 percent) with seven treys. Alicia Payne dished 11 assists.



