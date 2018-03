Police: Thief steals Sprint Cup car Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 1:49 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 1:49 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Police say Travis Kvapil's NASCAR Sprint Cup car has been stolen ahead of a race this weekend near Atlanta. Police say a trailer with the racecar inside was hitched to a pickup truck parked outside a Morrow hotel, about 15 miles south of Atlanta. Morrow police Detective Sgt. Larry Oglesby says surveillance video shows the truck and trailer leaving the parking lot around 5:30 a.m. yesterday.