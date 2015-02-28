Lady Vols coach Warlick has broken bone in right wrist

Sports - Tennessee Lady Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Holly Warlick has a broken bone in her right wrist after slipping on the ice while on campus.
Warlick said she slipped Wednesday. After coaching the sixth-ranked Lady Vols' 70-59 victory at Georgia on Thursday, Warlick had a soft cast placed on her wrist Friday. She was wearing the orange cast while leading Saturday's practice.
Tennessee (24-4, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts Vanderbilt (14-14, 5-10) on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.