Lady Vols coach Warlick has broken bone in right wrist Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 1:47 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 1:47 PM EST Posted:Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Holly Warlick has a broken bone in her right wrist after slipping on the ice while on campus.



Warlick said she slipped Wednesday. After coaching the sixth-ranked Lady Vols' 70-59 victory at Georgia on Thursday, Warlick had a soft cast placed on her wrist Friday. She was wearing the orange cast while leading Saturday's practice.



Tennessee (24-4, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) hosts Vanderbilt (14-14, 5-10) on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.



