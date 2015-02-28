Knicks: former player Anthony Mason has died Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 1:46 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 1:46 PM EST Posted:Updated:

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Knicks say Anthony Mason, a rugged power forward who was a defensive force for several NBA teams in the 1990s, has died. He was 48.



Knicks spokesman Jonathan Supranowitz confirmed Mason's death, which was first reported Saturday by the New York Daily News.



The 6-foot-7 Mason won the NBA's Sixth Man award in 1995 with a Knicks team that was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in one of its classic clashes with the Indiana Pacers.



Mason played for New York from 1991-1996, and then for the Charlotte Hornets until 2000. He made his only All-Star team in 2001 as a member of the Miami Heat.



