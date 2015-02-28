KY man arrested on TennCare fraud charges

CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) - A Kentucky man has been arrested on insurance fraud charges accusing him of obtaining TennCare coverage for himself and his children by claiming they lived in Tennessee.

The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/1G3b5qs ) reports 44-year-old Rene Gonzalez of Elkton, Kentucky, is charged with five counts of TennCare fraud and one count of theft of service. He was booked in the Montgomery County Jail recently on a $5,000 bond and has since bonded out.

A grand jury indictment claims Gonzalez is charged with obtaining TennCare in February 2011 for himself and his children by "fraudulently representing" they lived in Tennessee. The indictment says that between February 2011 and August 2013, Gonzalez obtained medical assistance services and benefits totaling more than $10,000 for himself and his children.

The Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

