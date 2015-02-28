Florida Police Chief Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute

backpage.com

(NBC Miami) - Miami Gardens Police Chief Stephen Johnson was arrested for soliciting a prostitute in Dania Beach Friday, officials said.Mayor Oliver Gilbert confirmed the arrest and said Johnson was fired immediately.Jail records showed Johnson, 53, was being held on $300 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney.According to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report, deputies were conducting an undercover operation targeting solicitation of prostitution at a Dania Beach hotel when Johnson was arrested.Authorities had placed an escort ad onand two detectives were posing as prostitutes at the hotel, the affidavit said.Johnson had called the number on the ad and arranged to pay $100 for 30 minutes with two prostitutes, the report said.

