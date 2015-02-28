Bid to block health exchange in Tennessee seen as 'overkill'

By ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some Republican lawmakers still reveling in the recent defeat of a proposal to expand Medicaid to 280,000 low-income Tennesseans are now setting their sights on 230,000 people enrolled through the federal health insurance exchange.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey's latest proposal would ban Tennessee from creating a state-run exchange should the Supreme Court rule that the federal government can't pay subsidies in states that declined to set up their own insurance markets. Oral arguments in that case are scheduled for March 4.

Tennessee is among the 30 states, largely led by Republicans, that declined to set up state-based systems and have exchanges run by the federal government instead.

Kelsey's proposal is getting pushback from fellow Republicans like state Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey, who calls it "overkill."

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.