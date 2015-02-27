Three people arrested on theft and drug charges

A shoplifting call ends with three people arrested Friday.

It happened in Cleveland at the Walmart on Keith Street.

The suspect vehicle, a red Ford Expedition was leaving the parking lot as police arrived on the scene. Police managed to stop the vehicle at Tinsley Park on Keith Street.

Inside the Expedition were four individuals, David Alan Evans, Lindsey Graham, Stephanie Wright and Michael Perry.

It was discovered warrants were out for Wright, Graham and Evans.

Wright was arrested and charged with Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Evans was identified as the shoplifter by Wal-Mart employees who came to the scene. An unopened gas powered hedge trimmer box was located in the rear of the vehicle of which Evans confessed that the stolen merchandise came from Wal-Mart.

The 4th passenger, Michael Perry, was released from the scene.