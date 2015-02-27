UPDATE: Hamilton Co. Sheriff's corrections officer files lawsuit against several of his own

UPDATE: A corrections officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit against several of his own. In the 16-page lawsuit it says deputies mistook one of their own for a criminal and beat him on his own property. Mike Barnes, owner of Barnes Fencing Company witnessed it all.

"Misty and I both said, you're beating the wrong one," said Mike Barnes.

According to Barnes his yells couldn't do much for Aaron Shelton, he says it was just too late.

"They throwing him down on the ground, started beating him with a Billy stick, something beating the crap out of him," said Barnes.

Barnes tells Channel 3, officer Shelton didn't deserve to be beaten like that, he says he hopes Shelton gets everything in this $700,000 lawsuit.

"They ought to give him every nickel he needs,” said Barnes.

Monday, Shelton's attorney, Robin Flores filed a motion to see evidence, he also is hoping an investigation is conducted on the officers who beat Shelton.

"Someone who complies with all commands, and then gets beaten that becomes excessive force," said Robin Flores, Shelton's attorney.

Channel 3 put in multiple calls with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, but never heard anything back on whether or not an internal investigation was ever performed on the officers accused of beating Shelton. We will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: A corrections officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit against several of his own. The lawsuit, filed Friday, is seeking $700,000 in damages. The 16-page lawsuit was filed in Hamilton County Circuit Court, seeking $200,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.

According to the lawsuit, one deputy, Curtis Killingsworth, began beating him with a baton. Shelton suffered a tibia and ankle contusion during the beating. He was struck so hard with the baton that an outline was left across his lower back, said Robin Flores, an attorney who is representing Shelton.

The incident was not reported to the sheriff's office by the deputies. Shelton said the sheriff's office refused to pay his medical expenses that resulted from this incident. Shelton was told that his injuries were not work related, Flores said.

A complaint was filed by Shelton with Internal Affairs on November 16.

Since the incident, the county has sent out a department wide email containing a list of people with claims against the county.

"At the time of this email, Aaron had not filed this instant lawsuit, and impact of the email stigmatized Aaron within his department as a person who was not a 'brother' as stated by the individual defendants and has subjected Aaron to humiliation and mental anguish," according to the lawsuit.

Shelton, who has worked at the jail for about five years, was recently bypassed for an assignment to patrol after this incident, Flores said.