Fans remember Mr. Spock at Con Nooga

By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -  His role as the pointy-eared, logical science officer on the 60's TV series “Star Trek” made him an icon around the world.

“He was all about logic and everything you admire as a child. He was such an iconic character,” Carl Daniels said.

Actor Leonard Nimoy's legacy could be felt Friday as the Sci-Fi convention Con Nooga kicked off in the Scenic City.

Daniels grew up watching the original series and says nothing can replace the man known for playing the half-human, half-Vulcan Mr. Spock.

“It's a sad thing to lose someone that you feel a part of,” Daniels added.

Even after the series' three year run ended, it's popularity and Nimoy's continued to grow in reruns. Spock's Vulcan salute and motto “Live long and prosper” became oft-repeated gestures and phrases among fans.

Aridani Studios, a Nashville-based company, makes the popular ears by hand for fans.

“I guess that's the first thing, when someone is wearing ears, they say ‘Oh, are those Spock ears?'” Larua Bielaczyc said.

We decided to channel our inner Vulcan by giving the ears, made out of latex, a test run.

As the world mourns, rest assured Nimoy's legacy will “live long and prosper” for years to come.

Nimoy also directed two films in the early “Star Trek” series as well as the non-Sci-Fi hit “Three Men and a Baby.” He also starred in roles on other TV series including “Mission Impossible” and “Fringe.”
