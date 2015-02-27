UPDATE: Bradley County woman dies after rescuing pets in fire Posted: Friday, February 27, 2015 5:49 PM EST Updated: Thursday, March 5, 2015 4:36 AM EST Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: Authorities say an 88-year-old Bradley County woman who entered her burning home to save her pets has died. Bradley County Fire Chief Troy Maney says Anna Bates died Wednesday.



Maney says a fire broke out in Bates' kitchen on Friday and she managed to escape. Maney says she called 911 and told dispatchers that she was going back into the house to save her pets.



Maney says dispatchers urged her not to enter but the phone went dead.



Firefighters arrived and found Bates in a hallway. They resuscitated her and took her to a hospital.



Maney says a dog and a cat survived, but two cats died.

PREVIOUS STORY: An 82-year-old Bradley County woman is in a Marietta, Georgia burn unit tonight after succumbing to a fire at her Cleveland home Friday morning.



The flames broke out around 11:30am at 765 Hancock Lane.



Bradley County officials say the women first called 911 to report her house fire and against the advice of authorities, re-entered her home to save her pets.



"The first crew in found the elderly female laying in the hallway, they brought her out, performed CPR on her and was able to get a pulse back and she was transported to the hospital," says Chief Troy Maney of the Bradley County Fire Department.



Maney says its a scene often repeated when it comes to house fires involving pet owners.



"We do run into that a lot, we encourage people once you get out, stay out," says Maney.



We've also learned the homeowner wasn't the only one thinking about saving the lives of her pets.

Neighbor Monty Walker, who declined to speak to us on camera, also went into the burning house and was able to save one of the woman's cats.



"Mr. Walker is a fine neighbor. He did go in and save the pet. However, he had to be treated on the scene as well," says Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson, who says pet lovers need to practice a bit of self-restraint when it comes to home fires, but he understands how difficult it can be.



In this case, Sheriff Watson hopes her decision isn't one that will cost the victim her life.



"We don't know if she's going to make it," says Watson.



A preliminary report suggests the fire may have started in the kitchen and then spread to the rest of the home.









