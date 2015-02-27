School not the only thing kids missed out on due to snow

Chances are your child has missed several days of school in the last 2 weeks. But for some children, extra sessions, such as tutoring is just as important as regular classes.

Many tutoring centers in the area closed this week, but when they were able to open. Parents didn't miss a beat.

One teacher tells us, education may not have been the only motivation.

Parents tell us they are concerned for their children who were already behind in certain subjects, but they will work hard to get them back on track.

Offices are now opened and parents should be able to get their students back on schedule soon, which should help them academically.