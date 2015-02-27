UPDATE: TN has 30, confirmed weather-related fatalities

UPDATE ON FATALITIES: TEMA received confirmation of a weather-related death overnight in Bledsoe County of a 55-year-old male from hypothermia.
Tennessee has 30, confirmed, weather-related fatalities.
- Benton County – One (1) fatality: 64-year-old female, motor vehicle accident
- Bledsoe County – One (1) fatality: 55-year-old male, hypothermia
- Campbell County – Two (2) fatalities
- 76-year-old male, weather related
- 32-year-old-male, weather related
- Claiborne County – Two (2) fatalities
- 63-year-old male, weather related
- 53-year-old male, weather related
- Cumberland County – One (1) fatality: 83-year-old male, carbon monoxide poisoning
- Hamilton County – One (1) fatality: 63-year-old male, hypothermia related
- Haywood County – One (1) fatality: 40-year-old female, motor vehicle accident
- Henry County – Two (2) fatalities:
- 64-year-old female, hypothermia related
- 69-year-old male, hypothermia related
- Hickman County One (1) fatality: 67-year-old male, dialysis patient, unable to get to treatment
- Knox County – Four (4) fatalities:
- 30-year-old male, motor vehicle accident
- 75-year-old male, fire
- 68-year-old female, fire
- 47-year-old male, fire
- Moore County – One (1) fatality: 73-year-old male, hypothermia
- Overton County – One (1) fatality: 38-year-old female, motor vehicle accident
- Polk County – One (1) fatality: 79-year-old male, weather related
- Roane County – One (1) fatality: 44-year-old male, hypothermia related
- Sequatchie – One (1) fatality: 85-year-old male, hypothermia related
- Sevier – One(1) fatalities: 70-year-old female, weather related;
- Shelby County – Three (3) fatalities:
- 48-year-old male, hypothermia related
- Male (age unknown), hypothermia related
- (Demographics unknown), hypothermia related
- Sumner County – One (1) fatality: Male, 60s, weather related
- Wayne County – One (1) fatality: 82-year-old male, weather related
- Weakley County – One (1) fatality: 82-year-old male, hypothermia
- Williamson County – Two (2) fatalities:
- 34-year-old female, motor vehicle accident
- 10-year-old male, motor vehicle accident
State Agencies working the storm response include: Commerce & Insurance, Environment & Conservation, Correction, Finance & Administration, General Services, Health, Human Services, National Guard, Tennessee Commissioner on Aging, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Volunteer Tennessee. Response support is also being provided from the American Red Cross, Civil Air Patrol, FEMA, National Weather Service, Salvation Army, Tennessee Valley Authority and Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.