GA consumer information possibly compromised in data breach

ATLANTA (AP) - State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says personal information belonging to millions of Georgia consumers may have been compromised in a recent data breach.

Hudgens said in a statement Friday that 3.7 million Georgians may have been impacted by a cyberattack on Anthem Inc., the parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia. Anthem officials have said they discovered an attack on their IT system in late January.

Anthem Inc. officials have said names, dates of birth, Social Security information, addresses, employment information and more may have been accessed. Hudgens says investigators don't believe credit card and banking information was compromised in the attack.

Hudgens says he encourages consumers who may have been impacted to take advantage of free credit monitoring and identity protection services Anthem is offering.

