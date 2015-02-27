Vandy coach apologizes for verbally berating player - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vandy coach apologizes for verbally berating player

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) - Vanderbilt basketball coach Kevin Stallings has apologized after a profanity-laced tirade against one his players on the court after the Commodores win over Tennessee Thursday in Knoxville.

In the postgame handshake line, one of Tennessee's assistants let Stallings know about the incident. At the close of the 73-65 Vandy win, freshman guard Wade Baldwin taunted Vols junior Armani Moore with a mocking clap.

Stallings seeked out Baldwin and yelled "I'll f---ing kill you!," then made the player apologize to Moore.

In a published statement after the game Stallings said:

Read more at WBIR. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.