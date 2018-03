Vandy coach apologizes for verbally berating player

Vanderbilt basketball coach Kevin Stallings has apologized after a profanity-laced tirade against one his players on the court after the Commodores win over Tennessee Thursday in Knoxville.In the postgame handshake line, one of Tennessee's assistants let Stallings know about the incident. At the close of the 73-65 Vandy win, freshman guard Wade Baldwin taunted Vols junior Armani Moore with a mocking clap.Stallings seeked out Baldwin and yelled "I'll f---ing kill you!," then made the player apologize to Moore.In a published statement after the game Stallings said:Read more at WBIR .