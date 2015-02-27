Tennessee exported record $33 billion in 2014

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee exported $33 billion worth of goods and services last year - a record amount for the fifth year in a row.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/17BSZ06 ) reports that the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that Tennessee exports increased 2.2 percent last year over the previous year and 61 percent over 2009.

Tennessee helped the U.S. hit an all-time high of $2.35 trillion of exports of goods and services in 2014.

Canada got more Tennessee products than any other country, followed by Mexico, China and Japan.

Transportation equipment was the leading category of exports, accounting for $7.4 billion of the total $33 billion. Other leading exports included computer and electronic products, which accounted for $5.3 billion of the total. The state also exported $5 billion worth of chemicals.

