Lady Mocs host ETSU in Senior Day, season finale
Friday, February 27, 2015

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will bid farewell to four seniors Saturday afternoon in the season finale against ETSU Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the McKenzie Arena.



Following the game, Chattanooga will honor seniors Destiny Bramblett (Radcliff, Ky.). Ka'Vonne Towns (Lilburn, Ga.), Kayla Freeman (Carlton, Ga.) and team manager Taylor Rood (Knoxville, Tenn.). Freeman's career ended last season following foot surgery. She has spent the season on the bench as a student coach.



Bramblett, a fifth-year senior, has seen action in every game this season and has proved invaluable in her leadership and experience on a young Chattanooga squad. Ka'Vonne Towns stepped into the starting lineup and has led the team from the point. Rood handles the daily duties as team manager, not missing a game on the bench.



The Mocs have won three straight SoCon titles and advanced to the post season in each of the last three years including a pair of NCAA appearances. Senior Day ceremonies will take place after the Mocs game against ETSU.



SCOUTING THE MOCS



Chattanooga has won 21 consecutive games this season and is 25-3 overall. In league play, the Mocs are 13-0 running its SoCon regular season consecutive mark to 47 games. In the NCAA standings, UTC is first in the nation for fewest personal fouls per game and third for scoring defense, allowing opponents just 50.6 points per game. In the won-lost percentage, UTC is 10th in the country with a .893 winning percentage. Chattanooga leads the Southern Conference in seven categories and in the top 3 in six more.



Chelsey Shumpert: leads the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game, 3-point field goal percentage (.373) and 3-pointers made (2.1). She is second on the team in assists, fifth for steals and fourth in playing time.



Jasmine Joyner: ranked fifth in the nation for blocked shots with a SoCon-best 116 (4.1 per game). She is second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game.



Keiana Gilbert: third on the team in scoring with 10.9 points and second for rebounding with 5.7 per game. She leads the team in field goal percentage making 56.4 percent of her attempts. She also ranks among the league's best for steals, assists and playing time.



Ka'Vonne Towns: averages 8.8 points per game and is second on the team in 3-pointers made, 3-point field goal percentage and has a team-high 54 steals.



Alicia Payne: has a team-high 90 assists and leads the SoCon with a 2.5 assist-turnover ratio.



SCOUTING THE BUCS



ETSU returned to the Southern Conference this season after a nine-year hiatus. The Bucs are 19-9 overall and 11-2 in league play, sealing the No. 2 seed for the upcoming league tournament. ETSU is in the Top 3 in 10 categories among SoCon teams and leads the conference in scoring, field goal percentage and 3-point field goal defense.



Six ETSU players are ranked among the league leaders in scoring led by Shamauria Bridges with 13.1 points per game. Tianna Tarter is second on the team with 12.1 points per game. Destiny Mitchell who is fourth on the team in scoring, leads the SoCon in rebounding while Serena Clark, third on the team in scoring, is second for rebounding. Mitchell ranks second in the SoCon for field goal percentage making 56.9 percent of her shots and Tarter is second in the league for assists with 3.9 per game.



CHATTANOOGA VS. ETSU



Chattanooga and ETSU have faced off 71 times since 1975 and both were original members of the Southern Conference. UTC holds a 50-21 advantage over the Bucs and have won the last four meetings including earlier this season in Johnson City. Since ETSU left the SoCon in 2005, UTC is 5-2 against the Bucs. ETSU eliminated the Mocs from the 2005 SoCon tournament in the quarterfinals at Maclellan Gym on the UTC campus as they left the league. In conference play, the two teams have met 54 times. The Mocs are 37-17 against ETSU as members of the SoCon. UTC won the game at Brooks Arena last month by a 64-56 margin in a tightly contested game.



