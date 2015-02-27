Harrison house fire causes $200K in damages - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Harrison house fire causes $200K in damages

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Around 10 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 10445 Sims Harris Road in the Harrison area. 

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting 75% of the house was fully involved with fire. 

Firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire. The homeowner told fire officials that his daughter heard commotion on the front porch. The father went to investigate and found fire on the front side of the house. 

They immediately evacuated the home without injury and called 911. Fire officials ruled the fire to be accidental and say it started in the basement area. 

The house is a total loss with damages listed at $200,000. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with their immediate needs. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.