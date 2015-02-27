Harrison house fire causes $200K in damages Posted: Friday, February 27, 2015 9:01 AM EST Updated: Friday, February 27, 2015 9:01 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Around 10 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 10445 Sims Harris Road in the Harrison area.



The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting 75% of the house was fully involved with fire.



Firefighters conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire. The homeowner told fire officials that his daughter heard commotion on the front porch. The father went to investigate and found fire on the front side of the house.



They immediately evacuated the home without injury and called 911. Fire officials ruled the fire to be accidental and say it started in the basement area.



The house is a total loss with damages listed at $200,000. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with their immediate needs.