Education commissioner continues tour to visit teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Candace McQueen is continuing to reach out to teachers across the state.

She is scheduled to visit several schools in West Tennessee on Friday as part of her Classroom Chronicles Tour, an effort to connect with 10,000 teachers by the end of the 2015-16 school year.

The commissioner is also planning a teacher roundtable on Friday to have a more in-depth conversation with teachers.

A former educator and teacher of teachers, McQueen says she never feels far from the classroom.

McQueen was sworn in to office last month. Previously, she served on Lipscomb University's executive leadership team as senior vice president and as dean of the College of Education.

For more information about the commissioner's tour, visit: www.TNClassroomChronicles.org .

