Cold, blustery today. Warming this weekend.

Good Friday! Today will be uncomfortably cold with highs only reaching about 37, and blustery winds from the northeast at 10-15 mph. The wind may help suck some moisture out of the snow, but we will still have plenty on the ground heading into Saturday. Saturday will start cold in the mid 20s. We will warm nicely Saturday afternoon, however, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday, the day starts a little warmer with lows in the low to mid 30s. We will get up to 49 with clouds building through the afternoon. We will see scattered rain showers developing Sunday night.

Next week will start warm and rainy. Monday we will have a high of 53, and likely see rain through the afternoon. Tuesday will be markedly warmer with a high of 64, and showers developing ahead of another front. That front will move through Wednesday, and we could see not only rain, but thunderstorms as well as we see an unseasonably warm high of 65.

Some of the showers may linger into Thursday, but Thursday will primarily be characterized by clearing skies, and another bout of cooler air as our high sags to 42.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 25

Noon... Mostly Sunny / Breezy, 32

3pm... Mostly Sunny / Breezy, 37