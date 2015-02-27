UPDATE: Man injured in shooting on Glass Street Posted: Friday, February 27, 2015 5:02 AM EST Updated: Friday, February 27, 2015 4:02 PM EST Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call around 2:30 Friday morning.



Upon their arrival, officers found 23-year-old Rodriquez Jones suffering from a single gunshot wound.



Police tell us Jones was found at J and J Lounge on Glass Street, but the preliminary investigation shows that the actual incident occurred at the corner of Glass Street and Dodson Avenue in the 2200 Block.



Jones told police he had been at the J and J Lounge earlier in the night and was shot after leaving the location. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.



The investigation is ongoing.

This morning's shooting marks at least 13 shootings reported with 17 people wounded or killed this year.



Compared to the same time last year, police investigated 18 shootings with at least 19 victims.



