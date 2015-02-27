UT Board of Trustees endorses plan for big changes at school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT Board of Trustees endorses plan for big changes at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Faced with a projected $377 million funding gap over 10 years, the University of Tennessee has put together a plan that could mean some tough choices ahead for the school and its students.

On Thursday, the UT Board of Trustees endorsed a plan presented by President Joe DiPietro that would increase revenue but could mean big changes ahead.

Under DiPetro's plan, the university is going to take a hard look at realigning or shuttering low-performing programs. Options include increasing enrollment of out-of-state students who pay more, increasing tuition costs for students in certain degree programs and making students at the campuses in Chattanooga and Martin take at least 15 hours to be considered full-time.

The school will also review the tenure process and free tuition waivers.

