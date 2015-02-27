State revises storm death total to 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says it is 29 people, and not 30, who have died in Tennessee as a result of last week's ice storm and frigid temperatures.

TEMA on Thursday revised downward the number of fatalities after the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said that one of the two fatalities in the county was the result of an aneurism and not hypothermia.

Several of the victims died in vehicular accidents as a result of ice-covered roads or interstates. At least nine of them died as a result of hypothermia. Some were found dead in their homes after being without heat. At least two were elderly people who were found dead outside their home because they slipped and fell and could not get up.

