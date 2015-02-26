Net Neutrality comes to Hamilton County Posted: Thursday, February 26, 2015 10:28 PM EST Updated: Thursday, February 26, 2015 11:26 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger,"It's really important to us locally, to be able to provide this service, if you're in an area that doesn't have this service, you know what a dire situation you're in." ?



To understand what "net neutrality" means, think of the Internet as a sort of congested super highway, with most of the wider, faster lanes taken up by big fat trucks carrying content like Amazon, and Netflix.



Tom Wheeler, FCC Chairman, "The Internet is simply too important to allow broadband providers to be the ones making the rules."



The FCC's new rules mean those bigger, content trucks will not be able to pay for exclusive access to the fast lanes.



All of us, from students studying at home to mom-and-pop businesses, and the giants, will all be guaranteed equal access to the Internet.



Mayor Coppinger, "Some of our residents in Hamilton County, don't have access to Internet, what so ever to Internet, what so ever."



Hamilton County resident Joyce Colterin became so frustrated being one of those small business owners without access, she formed a small group, "Citizens Striving to Be A Part of the 21st Century." The group is comprised of just 160 members, and they have been unwavering in their efforts.



Joyce Colterin, "People in our area are paying 300 dollars for their very limited, very ineffective broadband service."



EPB would be the local provider to help facilitate the new regulations, something the company is ready, and excited about.



David Wade, EPB COO, "To be able to be part of expanding communication in 21st century communications, is exciting as well."



Critics say the new rules amount to government over-reach:



Ajit Varadaraj, FCC Commissioner, "This is not what the Internet needs and it's not what the american people want."



Those with EPB said they are prepared to take on the critics, and any possible challenges.



But others, are just looking forward to the change these decisions could bring, locally, and beyond.



Joyce Colterin, "We're still not there yet, but we're working on it, I can assure you."



Now, cable and telecom companies are expected to mount a vigorous legal challenge to this new law of the web.