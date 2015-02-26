Llamas on the lam

(KPNX) Two llamas running through Sun City, Arizona drew a crowd of curious onlookers and several area residents who were trying to herd the animals Thursday afternoon.

The pair, one black and one white, dodged cars as they moved from a field into a neighborhood.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posse members, including two tried to corral the llamas with their SUVs, were assisting in the operation.

Though posse members attempted to capture the twosome multiple times, the llamas bolted deeper into a neighborhood.

