Trapped in the snow

(WHDH) A New Hampshire man was buried alive in his own yard Sunday after snow slid off the roof he was cleaning right on top of him.

Dean Mullins spent four hours under the snow, but his wife barely heard his shouts for help, and now they're telling a survival story.

"My little one had mentioned that she had a leak in her room," Mullins said.

On Sunday, he grabbed his snow rake and got to work, he said he finished and started to head back inside when he heard a snap.

"I looked up and the snow just came rushing off the roof, but I had no time to move, it was just moving so quickly," he said. "It ended up pinning me on my back under the snow."

