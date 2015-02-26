New winter sport? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New winter sport?

By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Now this is something we don't see every day.

When you want to go swimming in the south, you go swimming.

This is a high schooler in a Speedo in the snow.

He runs, he dives, he soars in to the snow. 

Eron told us he's on the swim team at Northwest High School in Whitfield County.

He calls this maneuver "snow swimming.

