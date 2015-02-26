Bradley County drivers to see slippery conditions Friday

Digging out after the snowstorm, easier said than done here in Cleveland as Bradley Countians awoke to 5 inches or more of the white stuff, and the problems that come with it.There was plenty of slipping tires as motorists and even the physically impaired had a tough time dealing with the icy slush all over Bradley County.

Hitting the road in Cleveland Thursday morning made for extremely tough sledding for some.



And authorities are strongly suggesting that motorists stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary, as Thursday's snow will likely become Thursday night and Friday's ice problem with the expected drop of temperatures.

