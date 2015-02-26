Warming shelters to remain open

With temperatures expected to stay below freezing, the Salvation Army is opening its doors to the homeless for the next few nights.

So far, there's been 30 weather related deaths in Tennessee and that's why officials are urging the city's homeless to seek shelter.

The Salvation Army says 31 men stayed there Wednesday night, and they're expecting a similar turnout Thursday night.

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen and the Chattanooga Rescue Mission are also open.