UPDATE: 20 years later solving Goetcheus brothers murder still a priority for DA's office

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE:
It's been over 18-years since Sean and Donny Goetcheus were shot execution-style inside their Brainerd home. But the brothers never leave the minds of the DA's Cold Case Unit.
"There hasn't been a day that all these gentlemen here and other people in the office haven't been working on this particular case," said District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.
That's why the unit turned to Governor Haslam in December of last year, asking his office to post a reward.
"We had made such substantial progress, and such new insight, and going a long way into hopefully resolving it, that we thought this was the time to make that request," Pinkston said.
The governor's office responded last Thursday, offering a $10,000 reward for information putting the killer behind bars.
The murders happened in 1997, but the focus on the Goetcheus case intensified in recent years.
"Since it's been reopened a couple years ago, a lot of work has gone back into it, and leads started coming in," said investigator Mike Mathis.
New leads, some as recent as this weekend, center around Marion County as well as Hamilton County.
"The information has also focused on essentially the last month of their lives," Pinkston said.
That includes places the brothers were tied to -- specifically, the Brainerd road area. Their home on Rosemont was just down the street from the Comedy Catch.
Another area of interest, Pinkston said, is closer to downtown -- a pink apartment building near Memorial Auditorium.
But nearly 20-years later, at this point, the passing time isn't always a bad thing.
"Relationships change," Mathis said. "There's a lot of things that play into why someone would talk today when they wouldn't 18-years ago."
Anyone with information should contact the DA's Cold Case Unit tip line at (423) 209-7470 or e-mail coldcases@hcdatn.org
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________UPDATE:
Investigators believe they are closer to solving a high-profile Chattanooga cold case -- the 1997 murders of brothers, Sean and Donnie Goetcheus. On Thursday, Governor Haslam posted a $10,000 reward for someone to come forward with information that puts the killer behind bars.
According to the District Attorney's Cold Case Unit, new leads are focusing on a few people in Marion County, Tenn. They're hoping the new reward might finally be enough to solve the 18-year-old cold case.
"I have stayed awake so many nights thinking about what they went through, and it's just beyond comprehension," said David Goetcheus.
The pain is part of daily life for David and his wife, Julenne. The person who killed their sons has walked free for 18 years.
Brothers, Sean, 25, and Donnie, 19, were shot to death inside their Brainerd home in 1997. The high-profile cold case always puzzled investigators.
"It was some time before the leads really started to kind of vanish," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Bill Phillips told Channel 3 back in August.
After the report aired, a tipster called in with new leads.
"We have some questions based on what the caller has told us," said Mike Mathis, a former CPD homicide detective who is back on the Goetcheus case with the DA Office's Cold Case Unit.
"We believe there's more than one person that knows what happened," Mathis said.
"It doesn't matter what we find out," Julenne said. "What we want is justice."
"We can't go to our grave without that," David added. "You can't accept that. You can't lose your children and not have the people who did it held accountable for it."
Anyone with information should call the Cold Case Unit tip line at (423) 209-7470 or e-mail coldcases@hcdatn.org
PREVIOUS STORY:
A $10,000 reward has been approved by Governor Bill Haslam's office for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed the murders of Sean and Donnie Goetcheus in January 1997 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Hamilton County District Attorney General's Office Cold Case Unit was notified Thursday by Governor Haslam's office.
New information and investigative leads have focused on individuals living in Marion County, Tennessee. Anyone with information about the Goetcheus case is asked to contact the District Attorney's Office Cold Case Unit at 423-209-7470 or at coldcases@hcdatn.org