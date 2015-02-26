UPDATE: Dalton Police say Elaine Way stabbing victim passes away

UPDATE: The Dalton Police Department tells Channel 3 Glenda Dyer has passed away.

Family members say Dyer is an organ donor and will help in giving the gift of life to others.

Dyer's husband, David, is being held at the Whitfield County Jail without bond. Investigators anticipate charging him with murder Monday. Right now he is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon, battery, and interference with EMS by threats of violence.

The Dalton Police Department is at a home on Elaine Way investigating a stabbing.The suspect is in police custody and the victim is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.Police were dispatched to the home around 12:20 Thursday afternoon to a report of a stabbing.Emergency Medical Technicians near the scene waiting for police officers to arrive spotted 48-year-old David Dyer bleeding outside the residence. Dyer attacked and fought with one of the EMTs and was arrested by responding officers.The EMT was transported to Hamilton Medical Center with minor injuries. Dyer was transported with what appeared to be self inflicted cuts to his wrists.Inside the home, officers found his wife Glenda Dyer with apparent stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.This incident is still under investigation.