Winter weather cancels DSU tennis but not hoops Posted: Thursday, February 26, 2015 1:27 PM EST Updated: Thursday, February 26, 2015 1:27 PM EST Posted:Updated:

DALTON, GA (WRCB)--- Wednesday night's blast of winter weather has prompted Friday's cancellations of Dalton State's scheduled men & women's tennis matches against SCAD-Atlanta, but the Roadrunners' basketball team plays on.



Dalton State officials say Thursday's regularly scheduled game against the College of Coastal Georgia will be played at Mashburn Arena. Tip is set for 7:30pm.



DSU's tennis matches versus SCAD will try to be reset at a later date.

The sixth ranked basketball team is 24-3 overall and 14-2 in the SSAC. A DSU win would mean a tie for the regular season title at minimum.



The Roadrunners conclude the regular season Saturday, hosting Brewton-Parker for Senior Day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Senior basketball players and cheerleaders will be honored prior to the game. The SSAC tournament will be held next week in Montgomery, AL.



Tournament pairings will be announced this Sunday.











