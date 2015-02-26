Drivers played it safe and pulled off the roads Posted: Thursday, February 26, 2015 1:17 PM EST Updated: Thursday, February 26, 2015 3:00 PM EST Posted:Updated:

North Georgia saw upwards of six inches of snow in just a matter of hours, covering all roads with wet, heavy snow. Many drivers say they made the right call to get off the roads, and emergency crews were thankful.



Whitfield County EMA reports there were no accidents with injuries overnight Wednesday, and their crews were able to focus on recovering the roads back to normal driving conditions.



One couple was heading back home to Indiana after a week vacation in Florida. They extended their trip to include a nights' stay in Dalton because the weather became too dangerous.



"We stopped here at midnight," said Jill Christlied, "Because we were going 25 mph down 1-75"



Just hours earlier drivers were struggling to keep control on the roads, many of them deciding to play it safe and pull over for the night.



"It got darker and heavier and I just got tired," said Larry Schmidt of Ohio, "I finally decided to come here and just stop."



Snow was coming down hard but it wasn't just the weather that was dangerous on the roads.



"I had to be careful," Schmidt said, "I get a little concerned when people come up on me and don't use common sense, they need to stay back."



It was the common sense of many drivers that kept Dalton and Whitfield county emergency crews from having a busy night.



Only a few minor traffic accidents were reported to the 911 command center.