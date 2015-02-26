UTC Volleyballers scrimmage Carson-Newman Saturday Posted: Thursday, February 26, 2015 1:14 PM EST Updated: Thursday, February 26, 2015 1:14 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga volleyball team is collaborating with the Carson-Newman volleyball program for an open practice and scrimmage this Saturday, Feb. 28th in Maclellan Gym.



“Our team and staff are excited to welcome Carson-Newman's volleyball program to Maclellan,” head coach Travis Filar said. “It is an open event and we hope to see volleyball coaches, players, and fans of all ages and levels at the training day for an inside look at what we are building here at Chattanooga.”



UTC's training day is free and open to the public. The Mocs are set to practice from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a scrimmage from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.



“Our team has been working extremely hard this off-season in the weight room and in the gym, so to get an opportunity this early in our spring season to train with a quality program like Carson-Newman will be awesome,” Filar said. “The open practice and scrimmage will give us valuable information on where we are in our development this spring, and in what areas we need to continue to fine tune going into our two very competitive spring tournaments here at UTC and at Georgia Tech.”



The Mocs are back in action March 28th, as they host a one-day tournament highlighted by matches against Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss.



