Snow cancels Frost Classic

Chattanooga, Tenn.

(GoMocs.com)– A blast of winter weather in the Scenic City has forced the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to cancel the annual Frost Classic this weekend at Frost Stadium.

“This is the first time in about 20 years that we've had to cancel the tournament,” head coach Frank Reed said. “We were really looking forward to opening our home campaign and bringing in talented teams but the teams' safety is first priority. We want to wish the best of luck to all the teams in the rest of their seasons.”

Chattanooga now looks to the Stetson Tournament in Deland, Fla., March 6-8, where the Mocs will face off against Kansas, Stetson, and LaSalle.