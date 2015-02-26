Ex-Louisville guard Jones pleads not guilty to rape, sodomy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former Louisville guard Chris Jones has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sodomy, days after being dismissed from the team.

The 23-year-old Jones appeared Thursday in Jefferson District Court before Judge Sheila Collins.

The Memphis native was dismissed from the team Sunday, days after he was reinstated following a one-game suspension Feb. 17 for violating an unspecified team rule. Coach Rick Pitino said Jones returned to the team after meeting unspecified conditions for reinstatement.

A Louisville campus police report obtained on Monday stated that Jones sent a woman a text threatening to "smack" her on Feb. 17. No charges were filed against Jones, but he was suspended from the team hours later and did not travel with Louisville to a game at Syracuse.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.