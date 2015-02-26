Preventing Hypothermia Children cold weather safety Posted: Thursday, February 26, 2015 9:19 AM EST Updated: Thursday, February 26, 2015 8:55 PM EST Posted:Updated:



Making sure your child is bundled up before heading outdoors in cold weather, isn't just an important fashion statement.. it's a crucial part of keeping them safe and healthy.



Dr. Deb Lonzer, Cleveland Clinic Children's says "Kids, especially little kids can lose a third of their body heat through their heads when they're outside, so they have to be really well wrapped up."



Dr. Lonzer says the loss of body heat can lead to a potentially dangerous drop in body temperature called hypothermia.



So, to decrease the risks dress your children in layers. A hat, mittens, and a scarf should not be considered optional.



Dr. Lonzer says extremely cold temperatures can increase the risk for hypothermia.



Dr. Deb Lonzer, Cleveland Clinic Children's says "The interesting thing about hypothermia is that you can develop hypothermia at any temperature, so it doesn't have to be 10 below zero it just has to be below your body temperature. So, if you're in Atlanta and you're used to wearing shorts and you go out in your shorts and it is 40 degrees you can still develop hypothermia and get really sick."



If your child's skin gets cold, red, and has a stinging or prickly feeling- get them inside. Those are some of the first signs of frostbite. Your child's nose, ears, fingers, and toes will be most susceptible.



Doctors say you should take your child to the emergency department if the skin is turning white or black, or blistering.

But the good news is mild frostbite can be treated at home by submerging the area in warm water; but you should avoid rubbing it. "



Dr. Deb Lonzer, Cleveland Clinic Children's says "Because you can actually peel the skin off; the skin is damaged on the outer layers."







