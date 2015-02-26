UPDATE: Victim of fatality on Hixson Pike identified

Police say 77-year-old Goldon Dunn was found unresponsive in his pick-up truck.

It is unclear what caused the crash in the 48 hundred block of Hixson Pike, but investigators are looking into the possibility of a medical condition. No one else was in the truck.



UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning involving one unresponsive male party.



Police tell Channel 3, while traveling southbound on the 4850 block of Hixson Pike the driver went off the road to the left and hit bushes and a wooden fence.



The driver was found deceased inside the vehicle upon arrival.



Officers tell us it does not appear the man died as a result of crashing his car. Exact cause of death is pending the medical examiners report.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.



Officials have identified the person who was found dead inside his vehicle on Hixson Pike early Thursday morning.