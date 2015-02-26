Lots of melting today. Some refreezing tonight

Good Thursday. This afternoon we will see a considerable amount of melting as highs climb into the low 40s. Tonight, however, anything still left on the untreated surfaces will refreeze as temps drop into the mid 20s on Friday morning. It will stay cool all day Friday with a high of 39.

Saturday looks good as we warm a bit. We will climb to 45 with mostly sunny skies. Clouds build on Sunday and we will hit a high of 47. Those clouds will yield some scattered showers Sunday night.

Monday will be warm and rainy all day. The high will reach 53. Tuesday will also be rainy, and it will warm even more as the high gets to 64! Those rain showers will last into Wednesday, and we could even wake up with some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 38

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 43

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 40